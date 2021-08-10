Matandy Steel’s Schuster named Hamilton small business person of the year

Frank Pfirman founded Matandy in 1987, in his parents’ bedroom, on a card table.

The family of companies now includes Matandy Steel on Central Avenue, which slits coils of steel; J.N. Linrose on East Avenue, which manufactures steel studs used to frame commercial buildings; and Lamp Metal Trusses, which makes steel roof trusses and ships them to building sites.

Matandy companies manufactured the steel frames being installed at the immense Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill indoor sports complex and convention center, including the framing for the hotel and its rooms inside the former Champion Paper mill.

Metal studs from Matandy Steel, shown here, are being used to frame the 233-room hotel at the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill complex. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Schuster is active with the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, is on the board of the YMCA, and participates in many Badin functions.

Schuster will be feted Aug. 17 at a Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce luncheon, 11:45 a.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton.

The luncheon’s keynote speaker will be Jim Goodman, founder of Municipal Brew Works. Register for the lunch using the chamber’s website. The cost is $30 for chamber members and $35 for non-members.

“He does not like the spotlight, and he was not happy with me for nominating him,” Larkin said. “But it’s very well-deserved.”