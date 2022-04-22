Top local news for Thursday, April 21, 2022

The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force in coordination with the FBI and Middletown police executed search warrants at about 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of Roosevelt Avenue in Middletown and on Timber Ridge Lane in Sharonville. About 340 grams of meth\ and three pounds of fentanyl were seized, along with $9,700 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office. The street value of the drugs seized is more than $160,000.

Shawn Lattimore, 29, was charged with felony possession of drugs and booked into the Butler County Jail. More charges may follow pending lab test results.

READ THE FULL STORY

Hamilton couple wants to build miniature golf course on West Side of city

Combined Shape Caption Tami and Jasen Hatfield are making plans to build a miniature golf course complex at 845 NW Washington Blvd. on the west side of Hamilton. They present the idea to plan a commission this month as a pre-application presentation. The land is a triangular parcel Behind a veterinarian clinic and next to the former Danberry theater (pictured in the back). MICHAEL D. PITMAN/ STAFF Combined Shape Caption Tami and Jasen Hatfield are making plans to build a miniature golf course complex at 845 NW Washington Blvd. on the west side of Hamilton. They present the idea to plan a commission this month as a pre-application presentation. The land is a triangular parcel Behind a veterinarian clinic and next to the former Danberry theater (pictured in the back). MICHAEL D. PITMAN/ STAFF

Tami and Jasen Hatfield hope their idea for miniature golf will be a big hit in Hamilton.

Before they formally present their idea to build a miniature golf complex at 845 NW Washington Blvd., they got a pre-application check by the city’s planning commission earlier this month.

“We figured the first step is to see if we can get approval to move forward before we go too far with our planning,” said Tami Hatfield, of Hamilton.

READ THE FULL STORY

Balloons, ribbons, tears mark vigil for Hallie Deaton, Edgewood HS teen killed in crash

Combined Shape Caption More than 300 mourners gathered Thursday evening in Trenton Community Park to hold a vigil and support the family of Edgewood High School student Hallie Deaton. Deaton died earlier this week after a car crash in nearby Wayne Twp. Family members asked supporters to wear red - Deaton's favorite color - and bring red balloons, which were released into the air, to honor her untimely passing. (Photo By Michael D. Clark/Journal-News) Combined Shape Caption More than 300 mourners gathered Thursday evening in Trenton Community Park to hold a vigil and support the family of Edgewood High School student Hallie Deaton. Deaton died earlier this week after a car crash in nearby Wayne Twp. Family members asked supporters to wear red - Deaton's favorite color - and bring red balloons, which were released into the air, to honor her untimely passing. (Photo By Michael D. Clark/Journal-News)

TRENTON — The hometown community of an area high school student, who died this week after a car crash, wrapped itself in red ribbons and put its collective arms around the memory of a joyful young girl with a big heart.

Red was 15-year-old Hallie Deaton’s favorite color and more than 300 Trenton-area residents — including dozens of her classmates – donned red clothing and carried red balloons Thursday evening into the city’s park for a memorial vigil.

The roads leading to the Trenton Community Park were lined with telephone poles and mailboxes draped with red ribbons in remembrance of the Edgewood High School student who touched all those who knew her.

READ THE FULL STORY

Ross meeting regarding Burns Farm development draws 350 residents

Combined Shape Caption A 350-acre farm tract at the corner of U.S. 27 and Ohio 128 may get developed into a mixed-use property that includes new homes, cottages and more. Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption A 350-acre farm tract at the corner of U.S. 27 and Ohio 128 may get developed into a mixed-use property that includes new homes, cottages and more. Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

ROSS TWP. — About 350 residents flooded the high school this week to learn more about the massive $353 million mixed-use development proposal for the Burns Farm, a forum officials say was meant to debunk some falsehoods.

The very preliminary plan for the 350-acre farm tract at the corner of U.S. 27 and Ohio 128 is for 339 mid-level and estate homes, senior cottages and assisted living,185 rental units and 124 units of “active adult housing.” A small portion, about 25 acres, could hold a hotel and neighborhood retail.

The township has been working with developer Ron Coffman for three years but if eventually approved is still years from becoming a reality, according to retired township administrator Bob Bass, who has been shepherding the project on a contract basis. He said the forum was necessary to clear up misinformation that has been rampant on social media.

READ THE FULL STORY

On eve of murder trial, Fairfield bar shooter admits guilt

Combined Shape Caption Miguel Wesley Galliher, left, appears with attorney Frank Schiavone IV for a pre-trial hearing Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Butler County Common Pleas Court for murder and felonious assault in connection with the shooting death of Robert Strong during a shooting at LugNutz bar and grill on Donald Drive in Fairfield in 2021. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption Miguel Wesley Galliher, left, appears with attorney Frank Schiavone IV for a pre-trial hearing Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Butler County Common Pleas Court for murder and felonious assault in connection with the shooting death of Robert Strong during a shooting at LugNutz bar and grill on Donald Drive in Fairfield in 2021. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

On the eve of trial, a Hamilton man has admitted guilt for the November fatal shooting at LugNutz Bar and Grill in Fairfield.

Miguel Wesley Galliher, 20, was indicted five days after the Nov. 7, 2021, shooting for murder with a gun specification, six counts of felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises.

Galliher pleaded guilty Friday morning in Butler County Common Pleas Court to murder with a three-year gun specification for killing 44-year-old Robert C. Strong. The remaining charges, including felonious assault for two others who were shot and wounded, were dismissed.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Volunteers to search for missing Hamilton man on Saturday

Combined Shape Caption 54-year-old Curtis Kellums has been missing from Hamilton since April 2, 2022. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption 54-year-old Curtis Kellums has been missing from Hamilton since April 2, 2022. CONTRIBUTED

A second large search is planned Saturday for a Hamilton man missing since April 2, according to family members.

Family, friends, volunteers and members of Equusearch Midwest Search & Recover Team will meet at 10 a.m. at the Moose Lodge on Pyramid Hill Boulevard to search for 54-year-old Curtis Kellums, according to his sister Symantha Harris.

Kellums, of West Elkton Road, was reported missing on April 4 by a family member who said he went to the store two days prior and did not return, according to the police report

READ THE FULL STORY