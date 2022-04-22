Hamilton couple wants to build miniature golf course on West Side of city

The sales and concessions area would be cantina-style, she said, “and would be perfect for what we need it for.” However, it is a metal building and may either need a variance to allow a metal building or would accommodate modifications that would fit into their budget. The Hatfields didn’t offer a timeline for the project.

Planning Commission conceded they appeared to be on the right track and like the plan presented thus far, Mayor Pat Moeller, a member of the planning commission, said, “I love the idea myself” and wouldn’t mind the concession stand being a metal building.

“When a golf ball hits something metal, that’s kinda funny,” he said during the meeting. “Keep the project moving along.”

This is one of two project ideas for this block of Northwest Washington Boulevard.

The former Danbarry Cinemas was purchased by Sibcy Cline real estate agent Todd Helton in 2020, and in January it was announced that a Shooters Sports Grill, which has three locations in Greater Cincinnati, plans to open a location in the former theater. As of Thursday, no plans for Shooters have been submitted to the city.