Hamilton couple wants to build miniature golf course on West Side of city

Tami and Jasen Hatfield hope their idea for miniature golf will be a big hit in Hamilton.
Before they formally present their idea to build a miniature golf complex at 845 NW Washington Blvd., they got a pre-application check by the city’s planning commission earlier this month.
“We figured the first step is to see if we can get approval to move forward before we go too far with our planning,” said Tami Hatfield, of Hamilton.
The plan is to put the miniature golf course and a concessions area on about three-fourths of an acre of a 2.4-acre parcel, which they own. The business-zoned lot would require approval of a conditional use since miniature golf is classified as a participant sport. It would be positioned behind West Side Animal Clinic, and between El Mariachi and the former Danbarry Cinemas.
“We have plenty of land space to build this development, and the 28,000 square feet is on the higher end of a putt-putt course, so I don’t think we’ll need any space more than that,” said Hatfield.
The sales and concessions area would be cantina-style, she said, “and would be perfect for what we need it for.” However, it is a metal building and may either need a variance to allow a metal building or would accommodate modifications that would fit into their budget. The Hatfields didn’t offer a timeline for the project.
Planning Commission conceded they appeared to be on the right track and like the plan presented thus far, Mayor Pat Moeller, a member of the planning commission, said, “I love the idea myself” and wouldn’t mind the concession stand being a metal building.
“When a golf ball hits something metal, that’s kinda funny,” he said during the meeting. “Keep the project moving along.”
This is one of two project ideas for this block of Northwest Washington Boulevard.
The former Danbarry Cinemas was purchased by Sibcy Cline real estate agent Todd Helton in 2020, and in January it was announced that a Shooters Sports Grill, which has three locations in Greater Cincinnati, plans to open a location in the former theater. As of Thursday, no plans for Shooters have been submitted to the city.
