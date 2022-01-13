Shooters Sports Grill to occupy former Danbarry Cinemas in Hamilton

The under-construction Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill facility played a major part in Shooters’ decision to move into Hamilton, Peyton said. Spooky Nook said 10,000-15,000 athletes and their families will visit on some weekends after the indoor sports complex opens sometime this year. A Spooky Nook opening date of March has been delayed to an undetermined date.

Peyton said people in Cincinnati have taken notice of Hamilton’s recent growth, and, “we want to be part of that new development.”

Other Shooters locations are in Liberty Township, Loveland and Maineville. The Spooky Nook project was “a big part of it,” Peyton said on the video.

“We will be bringing in a privately owned steakhouse,” Helton said. “We are 90 percent sure and in agreement with who’s going to come in. They’re just not ready to announce it yet, so there’s no names.”

In another area, he expects there to be a large banquet/live-entertainment area.

The Journal-News reported in December, 2020, that Helton, a 1982 Badin High School graduate, had bought the building with plans to develop it.