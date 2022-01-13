Shooters Sports Grill to occupy former Danbarry Cinemas in Hamilton

Shooters Sports Grill plans to open its fourth Greater Cincinnati location in the former 10-screen Danbarry Cinemas building on Hamilton’s West Side.
The sports bar has not yet set a date for its opening, and the space still is being designed, Kevin Peyton, a partner with Shooters Development Co. said in a video that was posted on the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce’s web page.
Shooters will be the first phase of filling the building, with a privately owned steakhouse also to come, said building owner Todd Helton. He expects at least one other business to occupy the 24,000-square-foot space, which Helton, a real estate agent with Sibcy Cline Realtors bought for $125,000 plus a promise he would honor a contract with a company that had been hired by others to gut the building.
Peyton on the video said the space still was being laid out and designed.
Credit: Nick Graham
The under-construction Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill facility played a major part in Shooters’ decision to move into Hamilton, Peyton said. Spooky Nook said 10,000-15,000 athletes and their families will visit on some weekends after the indoor sports complex opens sometime this year. A Spooky Nook opening date of March has been delayed to an undetermined date.
Peyton said people in Cincinnati have taken notice of Hamilton’s recent growth, and, “we want to be part of that new development.”
Other Shooters locations are in Liberty Township, Loveland and Maineville. The Spooky Nook project was “a big part of it,” Peyton said on the video.
“We will be bringing in a privately owned steakhouse,” Helton said. “We are 90 percent sure and in agreement with who’s going to come in. They’re just not ready to announce it yet, so there’s no names.”
In another area, he expects there to be a large banquet/live-entertainment area.
The Journal-News reported in December, 2020, that Helton, a 1982 Badin High School graduate, had bought the building with plans to develop it.
