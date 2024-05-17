Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

Yoga Forest Walk, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 5 p.m. Free. Bring a yoga mat or towel.

Art Gallery Opening Reception: Colored Pencil Exhibition, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Rockin’ with Rotary featuring Tyler Christopher’s Ultimate Elvis Show, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

The Ghostlight Stage Company present Ken Ludwig’s “Robin Hood,” at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. Free, westchesteroh.org

SATURDAY

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Cincinnati Walks for Kids, at Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati. 9 a.m. A family-friendly 1-mile route, and a celebration including food, face painting, and more. Walkers will have the choice to walk in-person or virtually. cincywalks.org

Nature in Stills: A Photographic Scavenger Hunt, at Indian Creek MetroPark, Mayer Picnic Shelter, 6500 Springfield Road, Oxford. 10 a.m. For ages 13 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Coffee with Council, at Bailey Square, Hamilton. 10-11 a.m. This month’s guest presentation will be with the Hamilton Run Club. All residents and neighbors are welcome.

Spring Vine Gardening, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Tyrus Live: Nuff Said Comedy Tour, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 7:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

Mason Symphony Orchestra present “Symphonie Fantastique,” at Mason High School, 6100 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. masonsymphonyorchestra.org

SUNDAY

Drag Me To Brunch, at Art Center Foundation, 4 N. Main St. and Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

Nature/Nurture: Forest Bathing at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1-3 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Dayton Lane Historic District’s May Promenade Home Tours, on Dayton Street, Hamilton. 1-5 p.m. Wear comfortable walking shoes and dress appropriately for walking outdoors.

Salute to the Pioneers at Indian Creek Pioneer Church and Burial Ground, 3000 Indian Creek Road, Reily Twp. 2:30 p.m. 513-867-5835

Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, at 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m. Register at sorgoperahouse.org.

TUESDAY

Community Conversations: Hamilton Through Our Eyes, A Queer Youth Perspective, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St.

WEDNESDAY

Learn it at Lunch: How To Use It!, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

Live Jazz with Kelly MacKenzie-Thurley & the Phil DeGreg Trio, at Basil 1791, 241 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m.

Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com

Scotty Bratcher and GA-20, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

THURSDAY

The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Featuring Trailer Park Floosies. Free

MAY 24

Dinks & Drinks Pickleball Event, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. 6-9 p.m. Open play pickleball, along with two beverages from Hydraulic Bar. $15, spookynooksports.com/hamilton

MAY 24-26

Fairfield Footlighters present “Four Old Broads,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. fairfield-city.org

MAY 25

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

MAY 25-27

Taste of Cincinnati, on Fifth Street between Elm and Main Streets, Cincinnati. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. May 25-26, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 27

MAY 27

City of Fairfield Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony, parade will start at Express Scripts and head south on Hicks Blvd. Right on Nilles Road, left on Bibury Road, right on Wessel Drive and ending at Fairfield Veterans Memorial Park, 701 Wessel. 10 a.m. fairfield-city.org

City of Middletown Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony, parade will go down Verity Parkway to Woodside Cemetery for a reflective tribute. 10 a.m. cityofmiddletown.org

City of Hamilton Memorial Day Parade, parade will go east on Court Street, north on 2nd Street, east on High Street, north on 7th Street, east on Heaton Street, to main gate at Greenwood Cemetery. 10 a.m. Ceremony begins at GAR section at 11:15 a.m.

West Chester Memorial Day Parade, makes its way down Cincinnati-Dayton Road through the historic Olde West Chester business district to West Chester Cemetery (a.k.a. Brookside Cemetery) on West Chester Road for a special remembrance ceremony. 10 a.m.

MAY 29

Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com

MAY 30

Sounds at Sunset, at Sunset Park, Middletown. 6-9 p.m. Music by Tom The Torpedoes and Arcadia. facebook.com/soundsatsunset

The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Featuring The Naked Karate Girls. Free

Ben Chapman & Co. and Abby Hamilton, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience

MAY 31

Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut, Oxford. 12:15 p.m. TrioAperitif: Phillip Roberts, piano; Anne Misener, violin; Michael Ronstadt, cello. Free

Ink and Drink at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m. This program is for adults 21 and older. pyramidhill.org

MAY 31-JUNE 1

Queen of Peace Festival, at 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton. 6 p.m. to midnight May 31, and 1 p.m. to midnight June 1

JUNE 1

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Dogs & Doughnuts at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.

JUNE 2

Ballet Etoiles present “Coppélia,” at Fairfield Freshman Auditorium, 8790 N. Gilmore Road. 2:30 and 6 p.m. Performed by dancers of West Chester Academy along with guest artist, Patrick Lennon of Dayton Ballet. westchesteracademy.com

JUNE 4

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. The Shari and Lonnie Hamilton Band is performing

JUNE 5

Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com

JUNE 6

The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free

Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.

Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Blessid Union of Souls

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.