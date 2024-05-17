Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Yoga Forest Walk, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 5 p.m. Free. Bring a yoga mat or towel.
- Art Gallery Opening Reception: Colored Pencil Exhibition, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Rockin’ with Rotary featuring Tyler Christopher’s Ultimate Elvis Show, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- The Ghostlight Stage Company present Ken Ludwig’s “Robin Hood,” at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. Free, westchesteroh.org
SATURDAY
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
- Cincinnati Walks for Kids, at Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati. 9 a.m. A family-friendly 1-mile route, and a celebration including food, face painting, and more. Walkers will have the choice to walk in-person or virtually. cincywalks.org
- Nature in Stills: A Photographic Scavenger Hunt, at Indian Creek MetroPark, Mayer Picnic Shelter, 6500 Springfield Road, Oxford. 10 a.m. For ages 13 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Coffee with Council, at Bailey Square, Hamilton. 10-11 a.m. This month’s guest presentation will be with the Hamilton Run Club. All residents and neighbors are welcome.
- Spring Vine Gardening, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Tyrus Live: Nuff Said Comedy Tour, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 7:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Mason Symphony Orchestra present “Symphonie Fantastique,” at Mason High School, 6100 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. masonsymphonyorchestra.org
SUNDAY
- Drag Me To Brunch, at Art Center Foundation, 4 N. Main St. and Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Nature/Nurture: Forest Bathing at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1-3 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Dayton Lane Historic District’s May Promenade Home Tours, on Dayton Street, Hamilton. 1-5 p.m. Wear comfortable walking shoes and dress appropriately for walking outdoors.
- Salute to the Pioneers at Indian Creek Pioneer Church and Burial Ground, 3000 Indian Creek Road, Reily Twp. 2:30 p.m. 513-867-5835
- Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, at 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m. Register at sorgoperahouse.org.
TUESDAY
- Community Conversations: Hamilton Through Our Eyes, A Queer Youth Perspective, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St.
WEDNESDAY
- Learn it at Lunch: How To Use It!, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP
- Live Jazz with Kelly MacKenzie-Thurley & the Phil DeGreg Trio, at Basil 1791, 241 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m.
- Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com
- Scotty Bratcher and GA-20, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
THURSDAY
- The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Featuring Trailer Park Floosies. Free
MAY 24
- Dinks & Drinks Pickleball Event, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. 6-9 p.m. Open play pickleball, along with two beverages from Hydraulic Bar. $15, spookynooksports.com/hamilton
MAY 24-26
- Fairfield Footlighters present “Four Old Broads,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. fairfield-city.org
MAY 25
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
MAY 25-27
- Taste of Cincinnati, on Fifth Street between Elm and Main Streets, Cincinnati. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. May 25-26, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 27
MAY 27
- City of Fairfield Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony, parade will start at Express Scripts and head south on Hicks Blvd. Right on Nilles Road, left on Bibury Road, right on Wessel Drive and ending at Fairfield Veterans Memorial Park, 701 Wessel. 10 a.m. fairfield-city.org
- City of Middletown Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony, parade will go down Verity Parkway to Woodside Cemetery for a reflective tribute. 10 a.m. cityofmiddletown.org
- City of Hamilton Memorial Day Parade, parade will go east on Court Street, north on 2nd Street, east on High Street, north on 7th Street, east on Heaton Street, to main gate at Greenwood Cemetery. 10 a.m. Ceremony begins at GAR section at 11:15 a.m.
- West Chester Memorial Day Parade, makes its way down Cincinnati-Dayton Road through the historic Olde West Chester business district to West Chester Cemetery (a.k.a. Brookside Cemetery) on West Chester Road for a special remembrance ceremony. 10 a.m.
MAY 29
- Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com
MAY 30
- Sounds at Sunset, at Sunset Park, Middletown. 6-9 p.m. Music by Tom The Torpedoes and Arcadia. facebook.com/soundsatsunset
- The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Featuring The Naked Karate Girls. Free
- Ben Chapman & Co. and Abby Hamilton, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
- Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience
MAY 31
- Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut, Oxford. 12:15 p.m. TrioAperitif: Phillip Roberts, piano; Anne Misener, violin; Michael Ronstadt, cello. Free
- Ink and Drink at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m. This program is for adults 21 and older. pyramidhill.org
MAY 31-JUNE 1
- Queen of Peace Festival, at 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton. 6 p.m. to midnight May 31, and 1 p.m. to midnight June 1
JUNE 1
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
- Dogs & Doughnuts at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.
JUNE 2
- Ballet Etoiles present “Coppélia,” at Fairfield Freshman Auditorium, 8790 N. Gilmore Road. 2:30 and 6 p.m. Performed by dancers of West Chester Academy along with guest artist, Patrick Lennon of Dayton Ballet. westchesteracademy.com
JUNE 4
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. The Shari and Lonnie Hamilton Band is performing
JUNE 5
- Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com
JUNE 6
- The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free
- Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.
- Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Blessid Union of Souls
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
