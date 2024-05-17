Fairfield Community Foundation entrusted with the Huffman Foundation funds

“It’s a tremendous honor, and we’re humbled by the donation itself, as well as by the trust and confidence the Huffman family has placed in the Fairfield Community Foundation to steward these resources going forward,” said Justin Krueger, chair of the Fairfield Community Foundation Board of Directors. “This is both an honor and responsibility that we don’t take lightly.”

He said they are “most excited” about what this gift represents, which he called a “huge step forward” for the Fairfield Community Foundation to be able “to continue its good works in the Fairfield community as it has done for so many years.”

“Both the Fairfield Community Foundation and the Huffman Foundation have a storied legacy of giving back to this great community and with the generosity of the Huffman’s gift, we at the foundation are eager to continue this work of enriching the well-being of the entire Fairfield community and to continue the philanthropic legacy that this incredible family started so many years ago,” Krueger said.

One of the most significant donations made by the Huffman Foundation was in 2011 when the couple’s former 22-acre farm was donated to create what is now Huffman Park off John Gray Road in Fairfield. Harold Huffman died in 2010 and Anna Huffman died in 1991.

The Fairfield Community Foundation became an official affiliate in 2022 with the Hamilton Community Foundation, and the Huffman Foundation’s gift stands as the largest single donation to the Fairfield Community Foundation to date, said John Guidugli, president and CEO of the Hamilton Community Foundation.

“This gift is not just a contribution,” he said. “It’s a powerful commitment to the Fairfield community’s well-being. We are dedicated to ensuring that Harold and Anna Huffman’s vision continues to bring positive change.”

The Huffman’s legacy of caring for their community will be furthered through the gift. Historically, the foundation has been focused on the enrichment of the Huffmans’ former home. The fund’s scope will now broaden, addressing various community needs with a special emphasis on children’s welfare and educational programs, reflecting on the Huffmans’ long-standing commitment to nurturing future generations.

The Rev. Nancy Turner, niece of Harold and Anna Huffman and director of the foundation, said the gift is a testament to her uncle and aunt’s dedication to the community.

“We believe deeply in the Fairfield Community Foundation’s ability to honor and extend my family’s legacy,” she said. “I am confident it will continue to flourish under their guidance.”