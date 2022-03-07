Top local news for Monday, Mar. 7, 2022

Susan Cohen, who has served as assistant city manager since April 2021, is expected to be approved by the board of trustees to serve as Union Twp. administrator. An emergency resolution is listed on the Union Twp. agenda for tonight’s meeting.

“It is a truly bittersweet moment for the city and me personally, because on the one hand we are losing a really talented professional who gave so much dedication and commitment to the betterment of our community and it will be very difficult to replace Susan’s skill, institutional knowledge, professionalism and dedication,” said City Manager Jim Palenick. “Yet, at the same time it is heartening to see her take that next step in her career that I know will be fulfilling to her personal journey toward self-actualization — something we all strive for.”

Area apartment blaze forces out 8 families

A three-alarm fire destroyed two Liberty Twp. apartments and forced families in six others to abandon their homes Sunday afternoon but no one was injured, say fire officials. The fire, which was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Four Bridges Complex in the 8300 block of Cypress Lane, left two apartment units gutted. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

A three-alarm fire destroyed two Liberty Twp. apartments and forced families in six others to abandon their homes Sunday afternoon but no one was injured, said fire officials.

The fire, which was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Four Bridges Complex in the 8300 block of Cypress Lane, left two apartment units gutted but caused mainly smoke and water damage in six other units.

Fire crews from five area departments joined Liberty Twp. firefighters in battling the blaze at the two-story building, located near the intersection of Bethany and Butler-Warren Roads, said Liberty Battalion Chief Jason Knollman.

Man who drowned in West Chester pond discovered by person walking dog

Stock photo of police lights and crime scene tape. Credit: kali9/iStock/Getty Images Plus

WEST CHESTER TWP. — West Chester Twp. officials say the man who drowned in a pond over the weekend was not the person who has been missing since January.

West Chester police and fire responded at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to a pond off Muhlhauser Road near Blossom Street. Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson said a man was walking his dog when he saw someone floating face down in the pond and dialed 911.

“The victim was identified as a male. There appeared to be nothing suspicious at the scene,” Wilson said. “There was an area set up for fishing nearby and a truck on the scene, so it was presumed that he had been fishing.”

Feds drop school bus masks orders, area districts quickly adopt

Some area school districts started new student masking policies Monday in the wake of recent changes in state recommendations for coronavirus quarantining of students. Butler County's largest district, Lakota Schools, went from mandatory masking to "highly recommended" as did Middletown Schools and some other local school systems. (File Photo\Journal-News)

Fairfield school parent Carri Mefford echoed many families across the region this week as local school systems dropped mandatory student masks on school buses.

Prompted by last week’s announcement by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials, removing a federal transportation department mask mandate in place since the beginning of the 2020 school year, area school buses now have an optional student mask policy.

And this week that gave Mefford’s four, school-age children a reason to flash smiles uncovered by facial protection during their bus rides.

Parts of region experience flooding after heavy rains overnight and this morning

Overnight rain caused water and logs from Elk Creek to wash over the bridge making it impassable at Elk Creek MetroPark Sebald Park Area in Madison Township. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham

Heavy rains Sunday night into Monday led to flooding in some parts of the Tri-State.

The Sebald Park Area of Elk Creek MetroPark in Madison Twp. was impassable as water and logs rose over or landed on the bridge.

Mill Creek at Evendale was under a flood warning Monday morning and the Great Miami and Little Miami River were expected to rise quickly, WCPO meteorologists reported.

Operation Pumpkin dates set; New weigh-off partner joins committee

High Street was closed down and lined with vendors, food trucks, rides, games, pumpkins and more for visitors to enjoy Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Operation Pumpkin in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham

Operation Pumpkin will have a new weigh-off partner when the 11th annual event takes place this October.

“We are excited to partner with Mike Blevins, a local grower, to lead the weigh-off portion of the event this year,” said Operation Pumpkin co-chair Jason Snyder. “Mike will be officially joining the committee later this month.”

Blevins is an award-winning giant pumpkin grower, beginning in 2018. He’s grown multiple pumpkins at varying weights and achieved his personal best at the 2021 Operation Pumpkin Weigh-Off where his orange giant weighed in at 1,390.5 pounds.

