Severe weather threat ends, temps to fall throughout day

We are also under an areal flood watch this morning due to the heavy rain concerns with this system. Mill Creek at Evendale is already under a flood warning. I would expect that the Great Miami and Little Miami River will also rise quickly as this line of rain passes this morning.

As for severe weather concerns, that ends around 9 a.m. The SPC still has our area in a “slight risk” of severe weather through that time. Damaging wind gusts are the top concern with any severe storms that do develop.