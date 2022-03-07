Hamburger icon
Severe weather threat ends, temps to fall throughout day

FILE PHOTO: A car drives along Amanda Road in Middletown during a heavy rain. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

By Jennifer Ketchmark, WCPO
26 minutes ago

CINCINNATI — A line of thunderstorms will pass through the Tri-State and the strongest storms should be focused between now and 9 a.m. Thankfully as of 6:30 a.m., the threat for severe weather has ended.

We are also under an areal flood watch this morning due to the heavy rain concerns with this system. Mill Creek at Evendale is already under a flood warning. I would expect that the Great Miami and Little Miami River will also rise quickly as this line of rain passes this morning.

As for severe weather concerns, that ends around 9 a.m. The SPC still has our area in a “slight risk” of severe weather through that time. Damaging wind gusts are the top concern with any severe storms that do develop.

And of course, there is more to today’s forecast. Temperatures will fall throughout the day. We are starting in the low 60s and will cool to 55 degrees by noon and then to 45 degrees by 5 p.m. The sky will be overcast this afternoon but dry for evening travel.

MORNING RUSH

Showers and storms likely

Warm

8 a.m.: 60

MONDAY

Early storms

Isolated afternoon rain, falling temps

4 p.m.: 45

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 32

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

High: 46

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cool

Low: 33

About the Author

Jennifer Ketchmark, WCPO
