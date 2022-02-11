Top local news for Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

Cleveland-Cliffs, formerly AK Steel, expects higher steel prices this year, Goncalves said Friday. It estimated the average selling price of steel to be $1,225 a net ton, reflecting an average hot-rolled coil steel index price of $925 a net ton, according to the company.

Last year, the average selling price for steel was $1,187 a net ton. The hot-rolled coil steel index price averaged $1,600 a net ton, it said.

New Big Blue football coach: Hamilton ‘has a special place in my heart’

The Hamilton City Schools announced Arvie Crouch as the Hamilton High School head football coach on Friday, pending board of education approval Feb. 24.

HAMILTON — The Hamilton City Schools announced Arvie Crouch as the Hamilton High School head football coach on Friday, pending board of education approval Feb. 24.

“I am thrilled to have Arvie leading the Big Blue,” Hamilton athletic director Missy Harvey said.

“During the interview process it was very apparent what this job meant to him. His knowledge of our community and our athletes made him the perfect fit.”

Historic Bengals appearance in Super Bowl causes businesses to shift schedules

Caption Brent Dalton cooks an order of chicken wings on the grill at Brent's Smokin' Butts on Central Avenue in Middletown. His business normally is closed on Sundays but it's taking pre-orders that can be picked up on Sunday for the Super Bowl. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Caption Brent Dalton cooks an order of chicken wings on the grill at Brent's Smokin' Butts on Central Avenue in Middletown. His business normally is closed on Sundays but it's taking pre-orders that can be picked up on Sunday for the Super Bowl. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

This isn’t your ordinary Super Bowl.

For those who are living under a rock, the Cincinnati Bengals are playing the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night in Super Bowl LVI in Ingelwood, Calif.

That means every long-suffering Bengals fan, and even casual football fans, will be glued to their TV sets for more than four hours Sunday night. Some of the estimated 100 million viewers will watch the football game, while others will be more interested in the commercials or halftime entertainment.

Former Bengals player hopes to help future athletes at Spooky Nook in Hamilton

Caption Matt Lengel, a former NFL tight end, is the Director of Facility Operations at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Caption Matt Lengel, a former NFL tight end, is the Director of Facility Operations at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

HAMILTON — Former Bengal Matt Lengel holds many titles, but he hopes his next title can help a new generation of athletes reach the highest level.

A Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, Lengel still remembers the moments leading up to the big game in 2017.

“The colors are more vivid, the lights are brighter, the people are more and more famous,” Lengel said. “It’s still a matter of making sure that you get your work in during the week, during the day.”

Labor shortage also affecting newspaper business; carriers are needed

Caption Carriers are needed to deliver Cox First Media's newspapers, which includes the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun Caption Carriers are needed to deliver Cox First Media's newspapers, which includes the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun

Cox First Media, which operates the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun, is in need of carriers to deliver newspapers.

The company has five distribution centers, and it takes about 170 carriers to ensure promptly delivered newspapers, but Cox First Media is about 25 carriers short of being fully staffed, said Mike Burlingame, senior director of operations.

Openings are pretty evenly distributed among the distribution centers, he said.

Local dog Odell Barkham to compete in televised Animal Planet Puppy Bowl

Caption The Animal Friends Humane Society announced that they are participating in the 6th annual Puppy Bowl. Odell Barkham is representing Animal Friends Humane Society and will be joining his teammates on Team Ruff to compete again Team Fluff for the Chewy “Lombarky” trophy at the GEICO stadium on Feb. 13. CONTRIBUTED Caption The Animal Friends Humane Society announced that they are participating in the 6th annual Puppy Bowl. Odell Barkham is representing Animal Friends Humane Society and will be joining his teammates on Team Ruff to compete again Team Fluff for the Chewy “Lombarky” trophy at the GEICO stadium on Feb. 13. CONTRIBUTED

BUTLER COUNTY — A local dog will be part of Puppy Bowl XVIII on the Animal Planet network Sunday.

Odell Barkham, a beagle/chow chow, is representing Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton and joins his teammates on Team Ruff to compete against Team Fluff for the Chewy “Lombarky” trophy at GEICO Stadium.

“Not only is his namesake an NFL player, he has a signature move that works in his favor,” says the Puppy Bowl’s website about Odell Barkham.

