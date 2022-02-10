Historic Bengals appearance in Super Bowl causes businesses to shift schedules

Miami Valley Gaming and Racing in Monroe has decided to start its live harness racing program earlier Sunday so patrons can watch the Super Bowl there or somewhere else, said Craig Robinson, president and general manager.

He said the track had to cancel racing last week due to inclement weather, so it’s racing on Super Bowl Sunday. Post time is noon so races will be over before kickoff, he said.

Robinson said patrons are welcome to stay and watch the game on the casino’s many TVs.

LaRosa’s closing early

LaRosa’s, which has 65 locations throughout the region, is closing its Butler County locations at 6 p.m. Sunday so employees can watch the game at home, according to a restaurant official.

Some locations are closing at 5 p.m. and others are open until 7 p.m., according to LaRosa’s. The restaurants typically are open until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Pete Buscani, vice president of marketing for LaRosa’s, said closing early was a way to “give a big thank you” to the employees who have worked so hard during COVID-19.

On a typical Super Bowl Sunday, Buscani said the restaurants are busy until kickoff, then business “drops off significantly,” before experiencing a spike at halftime with carryout and delivery orders.

Pre-orders only

Brent’s Smokin’ Butts & Grill, 1206 Central Ave., Middletown, is closed on Sundays, but owner Brent Dalton allowed customers to pre-order their Super Bowl meals to pick them up before kickoff.

The restaurant will be open from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday just for those who pre-ordered food, he said.

Dalton said he’s smoking 1,200 wings and has been cooking pork, brisket and chicken and racks of ribs.

When the Bengals played two Saturday playoff games this season, Dalton said he was “quite busy” before the game, but “dead” during the game.

He said the Bengals’ three-game playoff winning streak has been “a big help” to his business.

Women’s event rescheduled

Berachah Church in Middletown moved its Women’s Chosen event, scheduled for Sunday night, to Feb. 27 so everyone can have the chance to spend the evening with their families and friends, said Pastor Lamar Ferrell.

He called the Bengals’ Super Bowl appearance “an historic event” that should be celebrated as a family.

Chosen, open to women in the ninth grade and older, is about impacting ladies to make courageous choices, he said.

First 100 guests can win $25 gift cards

The first 100 guests in the door at Twin Peaks West Chester will receive a spot on the squares board with the winners of each quarter getting a $25 gift card.

All guests who watch the Super Bowl will receive a free chips and queso they can redeem from Feb. 14-20. Call 513-847-4012 for table reservations.

Raising Cane’s closing early

Most Raising Cane’s locations in the region will be closing 30 minutes after kickoff Super Bowl Sunday, according to its Facebook page.

Jocko’s to close early Sunday

A sign at Jocko’s in Hamilton says it will also be allowing employees to enjoy the big game. It will close at 6 p.m. Sunday.