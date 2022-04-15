Top local news for Friday, April 15, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
McCrabb: Baseball diamond renamed for Hamilton man who has dedicated his life to coaching kids
It’s easy for coaches of any sport, at any level, to get wrapped up in the importance of wins and losses.
They judge themselves based on that season’s winning percentage.
What some youth baseball coaches don’t realize is the seeds they plant on the dusty diamonds grow up to be productive citizens, regardless of how many errors they committed as youngsters.
Multiple search warrants served in Middletown Thursday as part of a drug investigation
The Middletown Division of Police Special Operations Unit served search warrants at three residences Thursday as part of drug investigation, according to Sgt. Jamie Wilcox.
At about 3 p.m. the narcotic unit officers and members of Special Response team executed warrants in the 500 block of 15th Avenue, the 1400 block of Young Street and the 4200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.
Wilcox said the warrants were served as part an ongoing drug investigation. No word Friday if anyone was arrested or what, if anything, was seized by officers.
Area volunteer treasure hunters group helps police solve crimes
Joseph Kancy was fatally shot in June in front of a Lebanon residence and police were on the hunt for his cell phone that could make a case against his accused killer.
The phone had been tossed from a vehicle in a ditch line on a remote area outside Miamisburg. Investigators knew where cell phone tower pings said it might be, but days of searching turned up nothing.
Enter the Dayton Diggers, a group of men and women experienced in using metal detectors to find treasures, lost valuables and evidence.
Fire chief: Passing property tax levy will assure firefighters ‘housed in a safe and healthy environment’
The landscape of the Middletown Division of Fire soon will be in the hands of Middletown voters.
An 1-mill property tax levy will be on the May 3 ballot that would generate $16.8 million and be used to build four fire stations.
That’s the cost of designing, furnishing, and constructing the four facilities that would replace the “inadequate and obsolete” existing stations, according to the city.
YMCA has job openings: Job fair planned next week
The Great Miami Valley YMCA is hosting a two-day job fair from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Atrium Family YMCA branch at 5750 Innovation Drive in Middletown and Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the East Butler County Family YMCA, 6645 Morris Road in Hamilton.
Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at this free job fair. The job fair is open to the entire community and will feature hiring managers from all YMCA departments including Aquatics, Child Care, Membership, Wellness, Sports, and YMCA Camp Campbell Gard.
“Working at the YMCA is much more than a job – it’s filled with purpose. Every day you can come to work knowing that your efforts go to make our community a better place. This job fair is a great way to connect face-to-face with YMCA hiring managers, network, get exposure and learn more about the variety of opportunities we have here at the Great Miami Valley YMCA,” said Boyce Swift, director of Human Resources and Talent Management.
Don’t wait: Your deadline to file taxes is Monday, April 18
This year, the tax filing deadline is back to its regularly scheduled date – Monday, April 18.
The IRS had extended the tax filing deadline for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But as things settle, taxpayers will need to send in their tax returns by Monday at midnight.