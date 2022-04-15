Don’t wait: Your deadline to file taxes is Monday, April 18

Those requesting an extension will also need to estimate how much they may owe.

If taxpayers don’t request an extension by April 18, they could face a “failure to file” penalty. The penalty rate is 5% of unpaid taxes for each month that taxes are unfiled.

Numbers from the IRS show that many U.S. taxpayers are already behind on filing their taxes.

91 million people have filed their returns as of April 1.

That’s down from the 93 million who had filed by this time last year.

This year’s average refund is expected to be more than $3,200.