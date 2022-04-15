YMCA has job openings: Job fair planned next week

Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at this free job fair. The job fair is open to the entire community and will feature hiring managers from all YMCA departments including Aquatics, Child Care, Membership, Wellness, Sports, and YMCA Camp Campbell Gard.

“Working at the YMCA is much more than a job – it’s filled with purpose. Every day you can come to work knowing that your efforts go to make our community a better place. This job fair is a great way to connect face-to-face with YMCA hiring managers, network, get exposure and learn more about the variety of opportunities we have here at the Great Miami Valley YMCA,” said Boyce Swift, director of Human Resources and Talent Management.