YMCA has job openings: Job fair planned next week

The Great Miami Valley YMCA is hosting a two-day job fair from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Atrium Family YMCA branch at 5750 Innovation Drive in Middletown and Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the East Butler County Family YMCA, 6645 Morris Road in Hamilton.
Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at this free job fair. The job fair is open to the entire community and will feature hiring managers from all YMCA departments including Aquatics, Child Care, Membership, Wellness, Sports, and YMCA Camp Campbell Gard.
“Working at the YMCA is much more than a job – it’s filled with purpose. Every day you can come to work knowing that your efforts go to make our community a better place. This job fair is a great way to connect face-to-face with YMCA hiring managers, network, get exposure and learn more about the variety of opportunities we have here at the Great Miami Valley YMCA,” said Boyce Swift, director of Human Resources and Talent Management.
The YMCA offers a wide variety of positions, from part time to full time, from lifeguards, to child care, to finance, operations and more.
For more information, please contact Director of Human Resources and Talent Management, Boyce Swift, at 513-887-0001 ext. 1111 or bswift@gmvymca.org.
