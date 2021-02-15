Top 20 single-day snowfalls recorded in Greater Cincinnati

The Journal-News looked into the top single days of snowfall in Greater Cincinnati, recorded at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Here are the Top 20 single days since 1948:

(Note: 12.9 inches total was recorded last week from Feb. 8-10, including 5.7 inches on Feb. 8, 4.1 inches on Feb. 9 and 3.1 inches on Feb. 10.)