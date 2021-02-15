X

Top 20 single-day snowfalls recorded in Greater Cincinnati

Ohio 122 near Grand Avenue in Middletown was covered in snow on Saturday, March 8, 2008. STAFF FILE PHOTO
Ohio 122 near Grand Avenue in Middletown was covered in snow on Saturday, March 8, 2008. STAFF FILE PHOTO

News | 1 hour ago
By Staff Report

The Greater Cincinnati area is expecting significant snow accumulation today and this week.

The Journal-News looked into the top single days of snowfall in Greater Cincinnati, recorded at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Here are the Top 20 single days since 1948:

(Note: 12.9 inches total was recorded last week from Feb. 8-10, including 5.7 inches on Feb. 8, 4.1 inches on Feb. 9 and 3.1 inches on Feb. 10.)

1. Feb. 4, 1998: 11.8 inches

2. Jan. 7, 1996: 11.6 inches

3. March 22, 1968: 9.8 inches

4. Feb. 1, 1966: 9.3 inches

5. November 2, 1966: 8.7 inches

6. November 28, 1958: 8.3 inches

6. Feb. 15, 2010: 8.3 inches

8. Jan. 1, 1964: 7.6 inches

8. March 30, 1987: 7.6 inches

10. Dec. 27, 1990: 7.5 inches

11. March 1, 1980: 7.1 inches

12. March 13, 1958: 7 inches

12. Dec. 15, 1989: 7 inches

12. March 7, 2008: 7 inches

15. Jan. 5, 1977: 6.9 inches

16. Dec. 22, 2004: 6.8 inches

17. Feb. 25, 1993: 6.7 inches

18. Feb. 5, 1998: 6.5 inches

19. Feb. 8, 1971: 6.4 inches

20. Dec. 5, 1984: 6.4 inches

20. Feb. 6, 2007: 6.4 inches

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.