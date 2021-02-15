Top 20 single-day snowfalls recorded in Greater Cincinnati

The Greater Cincinnati area is expecting significant snow accumulation today and this week.
The Journal-News looked into the top single days of snowfall in Greater Cincinnati, recorded at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Here are the Top 20 single days since 1948:
(Note: 12.9 inches total was recorded last week from Feb. 8-10, including 5.7 inches on Feb. 8, 4.1 inches on Feb. 9 and 3.1 inches on Feb. 10.)
1. Feb. 4, 1998: 11.8 inches
2. Jan. 7, 1996: 11.6 inches
3. March 22, 1968: 9.8 inches
4. Feb. 1, 1966: 9.3 inches
5. November 2, 1966: 8.7 inches
6. November 28, 1958: 8.3 inches
6. Feb. 15, 2010: 8.3 inches
8. Jan. 1, 1964: 7.6 inches
8. March 30, 1987: 7.6 inches
10. Dec. 27, 1990: 7.5 inches
11. March 1, 1980: 7.1 inches
12. March 13, 1958: 7 inches
12. Dec. 15, 1989: 7 inches
12. March 7, 2008: 7 inches
15. Jan. 5, 1977: 6.9 inches
16. Dec. 22, 2004: 6.8 inches
17. Feb. 25, 1993: 6.7 inches
18. Feb. 5, 1998: 6.5 inches
19. Feb. 8, 1971: 6.4 inches
20. Dec. 5, 1984: 6.4 inches
20. Feb. 6, 2007: 6.4 inches