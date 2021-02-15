Double whammy? Second strong storm expected later this week.

Much of the region is hunkering down today and tonight for what is expected to be a significant amount of snow, but a second winter storm is possible later in the week, according to several forecasters.
By Tuesday morning, much of the region could experience 8 to 12 inches of snow, though some areas might see less than that.
The rest of Tuesday and most of Wednesday is expected to be relatively uneventful as far as new snow, but that could end Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington has avoided attaching any firm predictions to the coming system, but it predicts snow Wednesday night and most of the day Thursday.
AccuWeather forecasters said southwest Ohio could see another 6 to 10 inches of snow by Friday morning. The Weather Channel said 7 to 9 inches is possible during the period.
And between the waves of snow today and then again on Wednesday and Thursday, wind chills in the single digits are possible tonight and Tuesday night. The overnight low Tuesday into Wednesday could reach 3 degrees, with wind chills at or below zero then.