Toledo police officer shot, killed in standoff; DeWine orders flags lowered

The suspect’s name and condition were not released.

Stalker is the second Toledo Police Department officer to die in the line of duty in less than a year.

Officer Anthony Dia was shot and killed July 4 after responding to a report of an intoxicated man walking around a home improvement store parking lot. Witnesses said the man walked away from Dia, who had responded to check on him, and then turned around and fired one shot from a handgun that struck Dia in the chest. Dia later died of his injuries at a Toledo hospital, the Blade reported. Kral told the newspaper Dia was wearing body armor, but that the bullet struck a vulnerable area.

The suspect in Dia’s death later was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, WTVG-TV reported at the time.