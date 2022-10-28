journal-news logo
Threat investigation continues at Warren County school

A Warren County school was the focus of a violent threat investigation started Thursday and continued into Friday, said school officials.

Officials at Little Miami Schools in southern Warren County notified school parents of the on-going investigation of a threat found in a bathroom at the district’s middle school.

“As of October 28th, the investigation into the threat found in the boy’s bathroom at Little Miami Middle School (LMMS) on October 27th is ongoing,” wrote school officials.

“While Little Miami takes all threats seriously, we feel confident that our staff and students are safe at LMMS. We are focused on moving forward next week.”

“We thank Hamilton Township Police Department for their partnership and continued investigation into this matter. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, we encourage them to contact Hamilton Township PD at: 513-925-2525.

School officials also urged school parents and students: “If you see or hear concerning comments or behavior, please act. Notify local law enforcement, building administration or counselors as necessary.

“You are also able to anonymously report tips at this Little Miami Schools’ web page or by calling/texting 1-844-SaferOH (844-723-3764).”

