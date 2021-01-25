Thousands of Miami students return to classes today: What officials are doing about COVID-19

In the fall there were 4,479 students living in main campus residence halls. The second semester will see 5,001 students in dorms. In a typical, non-coronavirus academic year about 8,000 students live on the Oxford campus.

Brownell said all students, whether they are taking live classes or learning remotely, will have to remain vigilant in protecting themselves and others from the virus.

“Rates of COVID-19 in the U.S. are higher now than at any point since the pandemic began, so our precautionary measures must remain in place or increase,” she wrote in a statement sent to students at all of Miami’s campuses, which include Hamilton, Middletown and the VOA Learning Center in West Chester Twp.

“The good news is that we also know more now and are better prepared for life during this pandemic than at any other time, and trust that you know how important it is that you take steps to help keep yourself and our community healthy”

Officials had previously urged students to reduce their level of contact with others prior to arriving in Oxford.

All returning residence hall students were first required to participate in a drive-through, coronavirus testing site at Miami’s Millett Hall similar to what took place prior to classes start in the fall.

Explore Miami students face coronavirus testing before being allowed to return to campus

“This spring, Miami will have access to new types of rapid testing. When you participate in surveillance and wide-net testing, you may be asked to complete a saliva test. You will not be notified of your result unless COVID-19 is detected in your saliva test. If COVID-19 is detected, you will be asked to quickly return for a confirmatory … test and to limit your interactions with others until receiving the results of that test,” said Brownell.

Despite all the changes, she told returning students “we are hopeful that we can have a successful term together (and) we all hope this is the last semester we will have to take these extraordinary measures.”