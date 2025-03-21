This iconic Kings Island ride is 99 years old and just got an upgrade

Even kings need a new crown! 😉 Our 99-year-old carousel is getting a brand new roof with a fresh color for 2025. Get ready to see a stunning difference!#KingsIsland pic.twitter.com/hEemf8nRPw — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) March 21, 2025

The carousel is made up of antique wooden horses and was manufactured by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1926.

“It is one of approximately 90 carousels built by the company from 1904 to 1934. It was officially labeled #79, and is among the 11 rides that remain that opened with Kings Island in 1972,” the park states on its website. “During the 1937 flood in Cincinnati, some of the horses were swept away, but rewards were offered for them, and parts were returned from as far away as Memphis, TN. The 48 hand-carved horses have been restored several times since then. The carousel’s band organ was built by Wurlitzer in 1918. It was purchased by Kings Island in 1972 for the park’s new and valuable old carousel.”

Kings Island also announced recently it is retracking portions of the Beast, a wooden roller coaster beloved by parkgoers. The retracking will mainly focus on the area right before the ride’s second hill, its mid-course tunnel and the brake shed. By the time of its completion, it is estimated more than 20% of the Beast’s track will be replaced.

Kings Island opens for the season April 19.

HOW TO GO

What: Kings Island

When: April 19 through Labor Day; select dates until May 14 when daily operations begin

Where: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: visitkingsisland.com