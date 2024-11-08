Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

Fitton Family Fridays present Captain Nemo’s Adventure Academy, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.

Simply Queen, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

TODAY, SATURDAY AND NOV. 15-17

AAUW Middletown’s Holiday Bazaar, at 2204 Central Ave., Middletown. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today, Saturday and Nov. 15-16, and noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 17.

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

ROYAL Theatre company present Annie Jr., at Mason High School, 6100 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. Performances will be 7 p.m. today, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. ROYALTheatreCompany.com

SATURDAY

Nature Program: Nature Prepares for Winter, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 10 a.m. Free

Community Building Institute Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run and Walk, start at Primo Italian Steakhouse, Middletown. 10 a.m. to noon. runsignup.com/cbi5k

Oxford Empty Bowls 2024, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. A benefit soup luncheon that celebrates art and service.

Adult Workshop: Beginning Basketry, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 12:30 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Butler County’s Amish Mennonite Roots, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Appalachian Studies will host an Old-time Music Jam, at Miriam G. Knoll Community Center, 142, Johnston Hall, Miami University Regionals Middletown campus, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4-6 p.m. Free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.

The Social Exchange at the Well House, 10 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 6-10 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Sneak preview of the Well House Hotel. hamilton-ohio.com

Creativa Convergence, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up for open mic begins at 7 p.m. and performances at 7:30 p.m.

Jungle Jim’s International Market annual International Wine Festival, 5440 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield. 7-10 p.m. junglejims.com

Chicago Transit: A Tribute to Chicago, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Lakota East Craft Show, at 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3, children under 18 are free.

SUNDAY

Kite Flying at Voice of America (VOA) Museum, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp. Noon to 4 p.m. Pigs Aloft Kite Association fly their kites each month on the front lawn.

MONDAY

Veterans Day Donuts and Coffee, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 9-11 a.m. For all veterans and active military members. Free

TUESDAY

Miami “College for Our Community” Sustainability Today to Ensure Human Health for Tomorrow, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

SongFarmers, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session.

NOV. 15

Full Moon Night Hike, at Salamander Run MetroPark, 4821 Layhigh Road, Hamilton. 6:30 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

NOV. 15-17

Fairfield Footlighters present “The Haunting of Hill House,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

NOV. 16

Middletown Musical Arts Club Holiday Craft Show, at Middletown High School, 601 N. Breiel Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission but donations accepted. middiemusicboosters.org

Merry and Bright Holiday Show, at Spooky Nook Champion Mill Conference Center, 600 North B St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fitton Showstoppers present An Evening with Morgan James, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.

NOV. 17

Farm Foundations - Terrific Turkeys, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 3 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

NOV. 18

Conservatory Conversations, that participants can attend in person at 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton, and via Zoom. Noon. Topic is Thankful Plants: Good Givers.

NOV. 19

Community Conversation, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 6 p.m. Susan Callan, MSW, LISW will give tips on taking care of ourselves and getting through potentially stressful times.

Presentation addressing the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and workforce preparedness by Duwain Pinder, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. Free but registration is encouraged at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP or call 513-785-3277

NOV. 21-24

Rise Up Performing Arts present “Frozen Jr.,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

NOV. 22

Red Door Community Concerts, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free. Future concerts will be held Feb. 14, March 21 and June 6.

Music on Main, on Main Street, Hamilton. 5-9 p.m. Snap a photo with Santa, frolic in the falling “snow,” and join in caroling with the community. hamilton-ohio.com

Springboro Tree Lighting Ceremony in Rotary Park, Springboro. 6 p.m.

MCF: Lexington Children’s Theatre “Winnie the Pooh,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. oxarts.org

NOV. 23

Edgewood Athletic Booster Craft Show, at Edgewood High School. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Springboro Holiday Parade, in Springboro. Noon

Let’s Make Soup, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 2 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Lights Up 2024, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 3-8 p.m. Parade at 5:30 p.m. Tree lighting immediately after parade.

Hamilton Welcome the Holiday Tree Lighting, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 5-8 p.m. There will be train and carriage rides, balloon artists, face painting, live reindeer, and more.

Festival of Trees Gallery Opening, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 5-7 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Fairfield Parade of Lights, parade starts at 6 p.m. from Waterworks Parks and goes to Village Green. Activities and performances held from 5-7 p.m.

Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays Tree Lighting, at Marcum Park, 106 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. 5-8 p.m. Enjoy festive music, live reindeer, carriage and train rides, face painting, balloon artists, holiday treats, and more.

NOV. 24

Hanover Reserve Craft Show, at 1905 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

NOV. 29

Lebanon Holiday Illumination, at Christmas Tree Park: Located at the corner of S. Broadway and E. Main street. 6-8 p.m. Followed by an appearance by Santa at Gazebo Park across the street.

NOV. 30

Christmas in the Country, in Shandon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy photo opportunities with Santa, crafts and antiques, free horse drawn carriage rides, and Welsh cakes.

Middletown Santa Parade, route follows Central Avenue, beginning at Curtis Street. Tree lighting will take place at Governor’s Square Park, at the intersection of Central Avenue and South Broad Street. 5:30 p.m. Tree lighting begins after the parade.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.