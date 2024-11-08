Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Fitton Family Fridays present Captain Nemo’s Adventure Academy, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.
- Simply Queen, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
TODAY, SATURDAY AND NOV. 15-17
- AAUW Middletown’s Holiday Bazaar, at 2204 Central Ave., Middletown. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today, Saturday and Nov. 15-16, and noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 17.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- ROYAL Theatre company present Annie Jr., at Mason High School, 6100 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. Performances will be 7 p.m. today, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. ROYALTheatreCompany.com
SATURDAY
- Nature Program: Nature Prepares for Winter, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 10 a.m. Free
- Community Building Institute Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run and Walk, start at Primo Italian Steakhouse, Middletown. 10 a.m. to noon. runsignup.com/cbi5k
- Oxford Empty Bowls 2024, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. A benefit soup luncheon that celebrates art and service.
- Adult Workshop: Beginning Basketry, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 12:30 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Butler County’s Amish Mennonite Roots, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Appalachian Studies will host an Old-time Music Jam, at Miriam G. Knoll Community Center, 142, Johnston Hall, Miami University Regionals Middletown campus, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4-6 p.m. Free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.
- The Social Exchange at the Well House, 10 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 6-10 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Sneak preview of the Well House Hotel. hamilton-ohio.com
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up for open mic begins at 7 p.m. and performances at 7:30 p.m.
- Jungle Jim’s International Market annual International Wine Festival, 5440 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield. 7-10 p.m. junglejims.com
- Chicago Transit: A Tribute to Chicago, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- Lakota East Craft Show, at 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3, children under 18 are free.
SUNDAY
- Kite Flying at Voice of America (VOA) Museum, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp. Noon to 4 p.m. Pigs Aloft Kite Association fly their kites each month on the front lawn.
MONDAY
- Veterans Day Donuts and Coffee, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 9-11 a.m. For all veterans and active military members. Free
TUESDAY
- Miami “College for Our Community” Sustainability Today to Ensure Human Health for Tomorrow, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
- SongFarmers, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session.
NOV. 15
- Full Moon Night Hike, at Salamander Run MetroPark, 4821 Layhigh Road, Hamilton. 6:30 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
NOV. 15-17
- Fairfield Footlighters present “The Haunting of Hill House,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
NOV. 16
- Middletown Musical Arts Club Holiday Craft Show, at Middletown High School, 601 N. Breiel Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission but donations accepted. middiemusicboosters.org
- Merry and Bright Holiday Show, at Spooky Nook Champion Mill Conference Center, 600 North B St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Fitton Showstoppers present An Evening with Morgan James, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.
NOV. 17
- Farm Foundations - Terrific Turkeys, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 3 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
NOV. 18
- Conservatory Conversations, that participants can attend in person at 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton, and via Zoom. Noon. Topic is Thankful Plants: Good Givers.
NOV. 19
- Community Conversation, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 6 p.m. Susan Callan, MSW, LISW will give tips on taking care of ourselves and getting through potentially stressful times.
- Presentation addressing the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and workforce preparedness by Duwain Pinder, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. Free but registration is encouraged at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP or call 513-785-3277
NOV. 21-24
- Rise Up Performing Arts present “Frozen Jr.,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
NOV. 22
- Red Door Community Concerts, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free. Future concerts will be held Feb. 14, March 21 and June 6.
- Music on Main, on Main Street, Hamilton. 5-9 p.m. Snap a photo with Santa, frolic in the falling “snow,” and join in caroling with the community. hamilton-ohio.com
- Springboro Tree Lighting Ceremony in Rotary Park, Springboro. 6 p.m.
- MCF: Lexington Children’s Theatre “Winnie the Pooh,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. oxarts.org
NOV. 23
- Edgewood Athletic Booster Craft Show, at Edgewood High School. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Springboro Holiday Parade, in Springboro. Noon
- Let’s Make Soup, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 2 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Lights Up 2024, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 3-8 p.m. Parade at 5:30 p.m. Tree lighting immediately after parade.
- Hamilton Welcome the Holiday Tree Lighting, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 5-8 p.m. There will be train and carriage rides, balloon artists, face painting, live reindeer, and more.
- Festival of Trees Gallery Opening, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 5-7 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Fairfield Parade of Lights, parade starts at 6 p.m. from Waterworks Parks and goes to Village Green. Activities and performances held from 5-7 p.m.
- Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays Tree Lighting, at Marcum Park, 106 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. 5-8 p.m. Enjoy festive music, live reindeer, carriage and train rides, face painting, balloon artists, holiday treats, and more.
NOV. 24
- Hanover Reserve Craft Show, at 1905 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
NOV. 29
- Lebanon Holiday Illumination, at Christmas Tree Park: Located at the corner of S. Broadway and E. Main street. 6-8 p.m. Followed by an appearance by Santa at Gazebo Park across the street.
NOV. 30
- Christmas in the Country, in Shandon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy photo opportunities with Santa, crafts and antiques, free horse drawn carriage rides, and Welsh cakes.
- Middletown Santa Parade, route follows Central Avenue, beginning at Curtis Street. Tree lighting will take place at Governor’s Square Park, at the intersection of Central Avenue and South Broad Street. 5:30 p.m. Tree lighting begins after the parade.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
