‘THE Jingle Mingle’ event being revived by the West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance

A holiday tradition that was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic is coming back to the Liberty Center — bigger and better, say its sponsors.

“THE Jingle Mingle” was once one of the region’s largest and most popular Christmas-season gatherings, and it is being revived by the West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance.

Started in 2014, the holiday networking and entertainment event had just 12 exhibitors and 100 attendees.

Halted in 2020 for three years due to concerns about the pandemic, the revival of the Jingle Mingle at the Foundry Mall in Liberty Center will now feature more than 60 exhibitors and an anticipated crowd of more than 1,000 on Dec. 6.

“Think of a big-city’s large office party in suburbia, with over 60 exhibitors and over 1000 attendees nestled in a festive holiday setting,” said Joe Hinson, president and CEO of the chamber alliance that represents two of Butler County’s fastest growing townships.

“THE Jingle Mingle has been recognized state-wide as one of the best after hour events presented by any chamber of commerce in Ohio,” said Hinson.

The event, which runs from 4 to 7 p.m. is free and open to the public for anyone 21 years and older.

It will be held in the Foundry Mall’s spacious Living Room area and will feature a cash bar, “small bites” and live music.

“THE Jingle Mingle is a casual networking event open to business and non-business professionals,” said Hinson.

“Exhibitors will be displaying their goods and services, including items that can be purchased, and 15 food exhibitors will be offering attendees small bites throughout the evening.”

For those wanting to mingle beyond 7 p.m., the event will migrate a short walk to the Harley Hangout inside Liberty Center’s S.O.B. Steakhouse.

Prior to the 2020 Covid shut down, THE Jingle Mingle was held in the Liberty Center’s AC Hotel but the crowds attended prompted the move to the larger Living Room venue two blocks away in the Foundry Mall.

“The event draws (chamber) members, guests, and visitors throughout our region. Liberty Center merchants will appreciate attendees patronizing their stores before, during and after THE Jingle Mingle,” said Hinson.

The Liberty Center, which is located at 7100 Foundry Row just west of the Liberty Way and Interstate 75 interchange in Liberty Twp, is Butler County’s largest, mixed-use retail and residential development attracting thousands daily to its shopping, restaurants, cinema and other entertainment.