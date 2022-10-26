‘The Bikeriders’ to film today in Hamilton’s German Village

“Our production understands we are guests in your neighborhood and will conduct ourselves as such,” Eley said. “We will make every effort to minimize our impact on neighbors and accommodate residents while filming.”

The Journal-News previously reported that “The Bikeriders” is scheduled to continue filming throughout the year. A member of the producing team said the film might be released in late 2023.

The state has attempted to draw in more productions like this one through the creation of the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit in 2009. The provision provides a refundable tax credit of 30% on production cast and crew wages, among other cost-saving benefits.

In the time since, Butler County and the rest of the greater Cincinnati region have grown as filming destinations, with over a dozen films being at least partially-shot in Hamilton.