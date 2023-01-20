Ten to be inducted in Hamilton High School Athletic Hall of Fame

The 26th class of the Hamilton High School Athletic Hall of Fame includes 10 people who will be honored at an upcoming banquet.
There will be a dinner and meet-and-greet event in honor of the inductees on Feb. 11. It includes a 6 p.m. meet-and-greet followed by a 7 p.m. dinner at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton.
The following athletes are being inducted:
Tim Anderson - Hamilton High School 1986
Dan Brandenburg - Taft High School 1969
Diane Holderbach Burtchin - Hamilton High School 1993
Dean Curtis - Hamilton High School 1981
Charlie Hatcher - Hamilton High School 2007
Matt Hubbard - Hamilton High School 1998
Brittany Lightfoot - Hamilton High School 2011
Joe Mosketti - Taft High School 1979
Adam Pankey - Hamilton High School 2012
Gary Richardson - Hamilton High School 1997
Tickets for the dinner are $40 and may be ordered by calling Hamilton High School Athletic Office at (513) 887-4819. All tickets must be purchased by Feb. 1.
