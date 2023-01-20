BreakingNews
Ten to be inducted in Hamilton High School Athletic Hall of Fame
News
By Staff Report
38 minutes ago
Event in honor of athletes scheduled for February.

The 26th class of the Hamilton High School Athletic Hall of Fame includes 10 people who will be honored at an upcoming banquet.

There will be a dinner and meet-and-greet event in honor of the inductees on Feb. 11. It includes a 6 p.m. meet-and-greet followed by a 7 p.m. dinner at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton.

The following athletes are being inducted:

Tim Anderson - Hamilton High School 1986

Dan Brandenburg - Taft High School 1969

Diane Holderbach Burtchin - Hamilton High School 1993

Dean Curtis - Hamilton High School 1981

Charlie Hatcher - Hamilton High School 2007

Matt Hubbard - Hamilton High School 1998

Brittany Lightfoot - Hamilton High School 2011

Joe Mosketti - Taft High School 1979

Adam Pankey - Hamilton High School 2012

Gary Richardson - Hamilton High School 1997

Tickets for the dinner are $40 and may be ordered by calling Hamilton High School Athletic Office at (513) 887-4819. All tickets must be purchased by Feb. 1.

About the Author

Staff Report
