Teen suspect in crash that killed UC student who was Moraine native to be in court today

Counselors and prayer time was offered at the school throughout the day, and the school held a prayer service, Wagoner said.

According to a press release from Cincinnati police, the students were crossing at a marked crosswalk when the driver sped through a red light before striking them, and then a tree.

UC student John Sikora heard the crash from a nearby residence hall and called 911.

“It was so loud — could hear it super clearly through my window,” Sikora said. “It sounded like metal on metal, like you’d hear in an ordinary car crash, but it wasn’t metal on metal obviously.”

Sikora said he saw several good Samaritans rushing to the students’ aid before medics arrived.

Americus Land, another UC student, was walking home from class when a cop told her to turn around.

“That’s terrifying,” Land said. “I make this walk two to three times a week, both ways I cross the street three to four times. Not good. Not good.”

The vehicle involved was suspected to be a stolen vehicle, according to CFD. One person inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Three other people inside the vehicle, including the driver, fled the scene.

Jefferson Avenue was shut down in both directions between University Avenue and Daniels Street as the CPD Traffic Unit investigated the crash.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

Pinto encouraged anyone on campus impacted by the news to seek out UC’s Counseling and Psychological Services.