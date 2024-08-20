Teen facing felony charges for alleged attempted carjacking near Edgewood High

Sizemore of Trenton ordered the female driver out of the vehicle and started to get in the car but stopped when his female companion refused to get in with him, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was able to get back in her car and leave.

Sizemore was found a short time later and taken into custody with a loaded handgun in his possession

While in route to the county jail, Sizemore began kicking the rear doors of the cruiser and caused damage to both door handles, according to deputies.

He is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony and vandalism, a fourth-degree felony.