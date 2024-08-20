Teen facing felony charges for alleged attempted carjacking near Edgewood High

A 19-year-old man is facing several felony charges after an alleged attempted carjacking in St. Clair Twp. Monday morning, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened about 7:10 a.m. a short distance from Edgewood High School on Riverside Drive near Morgenthaler Road when deputies say Steven Sizemore pointed a gun at a passing vehicle, forcing the driver it to stop.

Sizemore of Trenton ordered the female driver out of the vehicle and started to get in the car but stopped when his female companion refused to get in with him, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was able to get back in her car and leave.

Sizemore was found a short time later and taken into custody with a loaded handgun in his possession

While in route to the county jail, Sizemore began kicking the rear doors of the cruiser and caused damage to both door handles, according to deputies.

He is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony and vandalism, a fourth-degree felony.

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

