Teen already accused of attacking juvenile center employee indicted for child rape in Middletown

Court documents say Watson attacked the woman “for purpose to engage in sexual activity against (her) will.” The woman’s knee was injured in the assault.

Butler County Juvenile Court administrator Rob Clevenger said Watson was in the juvenile facility on the sexual assault case from Middletown allegedly committed when he was a juvenile. Watson was in the school area of the facility and requested to use the restroom. When the employee escorted him to the restroom area, the attack happened.

“It was a very scary situation,” Clevenger said. “Fortunately our staff did everything right on that day and did it quickly. Their timely actions both before and during the incident prevented this from being even a more serious assault.”

The employee did continue to work at the facility for a time, but ultimately left the job.

“Unfortunately this incident also led to a young youth leader leaving a field of her choice,” Clevenger said. “The realities of that situation led to her making the decision to leave.”

Watson is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond for the kidnapping and assault charges. He has entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea in Butler County Common Pleas Court and a forensic psychological evaluation has been ordered.

Arraignment on the new charges is scheduled for April 28.