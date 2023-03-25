Tailgators bar in Hamilton closes after fire

A bar in Hamilton is closed today after a fire in its attic Friday night.
There were no reports of injuries in the fire at Tailgators Sports Bar, 1079 Millville Ave. The fire remains under investigation to determine an exact cause, said Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer.
Witnesses posted photos and videos on social media, and flames were visible. Most posts were made around the 8 p.m. hour Friday.
An employee posted that the bar will reopen soon and she thanked patrons for the concern.
