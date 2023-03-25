Man allegedly holds Facebook Marketplace seller in Oxford at gunpoint

Gates reportedly directed Rucker to drive away from the scene immediately. Rucker drove to the police station to report the theft. Rucker showed police the conversations he had with Gates through social media.

Gates had an active warrant for his arrest for a probation violation in Wood County (home to Bowling Green, Ohio), and another warrant for contempt of court through Butler County Area III Court, according to police and court records.

Gates was found in a car in the parking lot of a nearby hotel. Officers searched his hotel room and found a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine and a jacket with Rucker’s ID and his debit cards, according to the report.

The suspect was taken to the Oxford Police Dept. holding facility at the time of arrest but remains housed in the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

According to police, “Gates [was asked] if there was anything on him that he wouldn’t want to take into the jail. Gates replied, ‘If I had drugs, I wouldn’t be out here robbing people.’”