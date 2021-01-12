UPDATE: Butler County deputy shot Liberty Twp. suspect who pointed weapon in doorway, sheriff’s office says

Deputies were first called just after 5 p.m. to a domestic violence report in the 6800 block of Yoakum Court in the Lakota Pointe Townhomes, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, Junius Thomas, had kicked in the door there, and the female resident called 911.

The woman who made the 911 call fled the scene. Thomas was armed and “extremely agitated” when deputies arrived, so they called the SWAT team after going back outside, the sheriff’s office said. Contact continued with Thomas until there was about 90 minutes of no communication.