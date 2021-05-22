‘Summer is here’: Butler County to see first 90-degree weekend of the year as more options open

As days grow longer ― there will be more than 20 hours of daylight this weekend —the weather will be warmer. Southwest Ohio can expect to see a few cloudy skies with high temperatures of 88 degrees today and 89 degrees on Sunday.

Though the unofficial start of summer happens next weekend with Memorial Day, Butler County Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director Mark Hecquet said, “Summer is here.”

“Everyone’s going to be out and about,” he said. “A lot of schools around here are out now, it’s the first 90-degree weekend we’ve had this year, the restrictions have been pretty much removed for those who are vaccinated. It could be the start of a banner summer season in light of what happened last year, optimism is in the air and COVID appears to be on the backburner.”

Parks, walking and biking trails, and golf have been activities people could enjoy as the COVID-19 virus can rapidly spread in an indoor setting, a reason there was a spike virus cases in late 2020 as the weather forced people indoors.

Williams said golf has been a popular activity during the pandemic because “it’s been one of those activities that’s had success because it is an outdoor event, it has some built-in spacing, and we’re not stuck inside a home or a building.”

As the weather stays warm, area farmers’ markets will grow in popularity. Fairfield’s market “has been going steady,” Williams said. The city has added food trucks and live entertainment “just to add a little flavor” to that bi-monthly event at the Village Green Park, he said. The next one in Fairfield is May 26.

Today, the Oxford Farmers Market is set for 9 a.m. to noon, and market manager Larry Slocum said he’s noticed more “lingering” at last week’s market, “which is really, really cool.”

“We’re having a lot of lingering,” he said. “We’re kind of going back to, ‘All right, I can go back to the farmer’s market ... and I can hang out.’”

The Oxford market will begin its Tuesday market this coming week from 4 to 7 p.m.

He also said more kids and parents are showing up. Slocum said they suspended in 2020 SPROUTS, a kids program at the market, but has reinstituted for 2021.

After this weekend, public pools will reopen, like the Aquatic Center in Fairfield which did not open in 2020, over the Memorial Day weekend. Then there are a series of events happening across the county, Hecquet said.

“We have a series of really big events coming in, starting June 17,” he said. The 2021 U.S. Youth Soccer Midwest Presidents Cup will come to West Chester Twp. from June 17 to 21 that will have nearly 200 teams participate.

Hecquet said he’s fielding calls from officials wanting to host their event in the area, or to visit.

“The word’s out about Ohio now, that we don’t have these restrictions,” he said. “It’s a new day, and we’re excited. The sun’s out and people are back, which is fantastic.”