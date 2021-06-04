Stray bullet ricochets off Madison Twp. bathroom walls, homeowner calls incident ‘very numbing’

He filed a report with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, posted about the incident on the township’s Facebook page, addressed his concerns recently with the Madison Twp. Board of Trustees and talked to his neighbors.

He found out that three of the four houses closest to his have been hit by stray bullets over the years.

“That was a surprise,” he said.

Wilson, 64, who shoots at the Middletown Sportsmen’s Club, wants those in the township to understand the dangers of firing weapons even in rural areas. He said some shooters may not realize the distance bullets travel and the risks created when they bounce off targets.

The Wilsons have lived in the township for 14 years and this was the first time their house was shot.

While no one was hurt, they are concerned because their two grandchildren, ages 6 and 10, sometimes spend the night. Had one of the grandkids been in the bathtub that night someone could have been seriously injured, he said.

“That really bothers us,” he said. “We need to get the word out about the dangers. I understand people have a right (to shoot), but they need to know where it’s going and be careful about it.”

A bullet was found in a Madison Twp. bathroom after it entered through a wall on the second floor, then through a tile in the shower, crossed over a bathtub, hit the ceiling and landed on the floor. SUBMITTED PHOTO