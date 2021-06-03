Middletown hires new company to run the airport while looking for permanent option

Late last year, after nearly one year of running the airport, city officials decided to contract out services. The city signed a six-month contract with Safe Skies to provide FBO services and snow removal. The contract was approved for $85,620 for the FBO services and $13,000 for snow removal.

The contract with Safe Skies ran from Dec. 1 through May 31, 2021, Palenick said.

Palenick said those FBO services will include managing aircraft traffic and city equipment; managing the aircraft fueling services; providing service truck, crew car, and tie-down services; cleaning and maintaining vacant “T” hangars; providing multiple duties related to “community” hangars; and managing the FBO office and pilot lounge among multiple contractually-detailed requirements.

Two years ago, the city notified the former operator, Start Aviation, that it would not renew its contract when it expired on Dec. 31, 2019, and the city would take over the FBO services. Start Aviation is affiliated with Start Skydiving, one of the airport’s tenants, and was the airport’s operator for more than 10 years.

In other news:

City council will host a special work session/town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the Oakland District. The location of the meeting hasn’t been determined.

At recent meetings, people affiliated with the project expressed concern and confusion to council members.

Council member Ami Vitori hopes to “reengage” with residents and business leaders after COVID-19 “took the wind out” of the project.

Then at noon June 10, council will meet in executive session to get updates on the riverfront project that may bring a convention center, hotels and entertainment options near the Great Miami River.