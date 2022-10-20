Steelworker remembered for giving spirit was volunteer who aided homeless

He then dedicated his life to volunteering for Serving Homeless Alternate Lodging Of Middletown (SHALOM), a church-based homeless organization, and as a member of the Grandpa Gang, those who assemble the holiday lights every year at Light Up Middletown in Smith Park.

Bill Fugate, another longtime volunteer at SHALOM, said Lintner was the first to partner in the leadership of SHALOM with the original directors Roy and Pat Ickes.

“SHALOM would not have been as successful as it has been for so many years without Marc’s faithful involvement,” Fugate said. “Marc was a gentle giant of a man with a servant heart just as large.”

A member of Spring Hill Church of Christ, Lintner was an avid golfer and worked in his retirement years for Shaker Run Golf Club in Lebanon. His wife said he retired on a Friday and started working at Shaker on Monday.

As Lintner’s health deteriorated due to the cancer, he set goals, his wife said. His last wish was to live long enough to see the birth of his great-granddaughter. Brynlee Ridinger was born on Oct. 1 and Lintner held her for the first and last time two days later.