State bill on registering roofing contractors designed to stop scams, Butler County lawmaker says

Local chambers of commerce haven’t read the bill that’s only received one hearing in the Senate’s Government Oversight and Reform Committee but say consumers seeking any service should be wary of any door-to-door sales.

“Don’t take an offer from somebody that comes to your door,” said Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kurt Radel. “Consumers should beware that when someone comes to your door, you have to do the due diligence in order to make sure that they are a reputable company with a good history of doing the job right.”

Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates said people need to do their homework to see “what’s a reasonable price” for the requested work.

It’s advisable to check with local chambers of commerce as members have to maintain certain standards and check any complaint histories with the Better Business Bureau. The bureau offers tips and advice on various business industries.

Bates said “the most important thing” for a contractor is not to pay upfront.

“If a contractor is telling you that you need to pay 50% upfront, then you better find another contractor,” said Bates. “Either he’s a scam artist, or he is using one new job to pay to finish on another job.”

Either way, he said that’s a scenario a consumer does not want to be in.

Radel said it’s not just about the lowest price.

“Consumers need to be aware, and don’t always go for the lowest price, go for the business that’s going to give you the quality work.”

BBB TIPS

Here are six tips for hiring a roofer from the Better Business Bureau: