Deerfield Twp. woman accused of stabbing 3-year-old child files suggestion of incompetency

Assistant Prosecutor Travis Vieux alleged that Zhu repeated stabbed the three-year-old boy nine times with a ceramic knife. He said three of the alleged knife stabs penetrated the boy’s coat with two cutting into his back and one to his neck. Vieux said the boy is recovering but the knife tip remains in his body near his spine and is under evaluation by his doctors.

The incident was reported by Zhu’s daughter during an online classroom session with her teacher, who then called 911.

The boy’s mother said she heard screaming and saw her next door neighbor standing on her driveway and stabbing her son.

“I saw her with a knife standing above my child,” she said.

Explore

The woman said her son was walking around and crying. His back was covered in blood, but she said his injuries looked more like scratches.

Around the same time the child’s mother called, a Mason High School online student told her teacher that her mother was stabbing someone. The teacher immediately called 911.

Deputies responded between 8:30 and 9 a.m. March 4 to a home on Charleston Park Drive in Deerfield Twp. after the victim’s mother and a teacher reported the stabbing. Deputies confirmed the boy had been stabbed with a ceramic knife by a neighbor. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

“Somebody’s just stabbed my son,” the boy’s mother said in a frantic 911 call.