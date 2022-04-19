Standoff at Oxford apartment complex ends peacefully

A resident of the the apartment was able to flee, but indicated the suspect was inside armed with a handgun, Dallman said. There was also an indication another person was inside.

“Eventually we were able to send in a robot,” Dallman said. “We drove the robot in just to be able to see where the people were. They were in a back bedroom.”

With a police dog at the front door, the SWAT team began making announcements for the people inside to come out and eventually they did, Dallman said. The incident ended peacefully about 1 a.m.

Fening said the armed robbery is not connected to the armed robbery of the Red Ox Drive Thru on the night of April 9. Police are continuing to search for the suspect in that late night robbery at gunpoint at the Chestnut Street store.