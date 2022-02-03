Springboro woman killed in crash that closed busy Middletown road

Camille Kay, 21, of Springboro, was the passenger in one of two vehicles involved in the crash that happened about 12:23 p.m. She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died, according to OSP Lt. Clint Arnold.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 Ford Mustang driven by Jeremy S. Watson, 23, of Miamisburg was traveling west on Verity. Jacqueline J. Mason, 32, of Middletown was operating a 2013 Kia Rio, traveling east on Verity Parkway, attempting to turn left onto Carmody. The two vehicles collided in the intersection as Mason was attempting the left turn.