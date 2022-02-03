Hamburger icon
Springboro woman killed in crash that closed busy Middletown road

A serious crash today closed southbound Verity Parkway at Carmody Boulevard today. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF



By Lauren PackNick Graham
24 minutes ago

A woman has died following a crash Wednesday at the intersection of Verity Parkway and Carmody Boulevard in Middletown, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Camille Kay, 21, of Springboro, was the passenger in one of two vehicles involved in the crash that happened about 12:23 p.m. She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died, according to OSP Lt. Clint Arnold.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 Ford Mustang driven by Jeremy S. Watson, 23, of Miamisburg was traveling west on Verity. Jacqueline J. Mason, 32, of Middletown was operating a 2013 Kia Rio, traveling east on Verity Parkway, attempting to turn left onto Carmody. The two vehicles collided in the intersection as Mason was attempting the left turn.

Watson’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole, causing serious injury to Kay, who was the front seat passenger.

Mason was transported to Atrium Medical Center with minor injuries. Watson received minor injuries from the crash and was treated at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, and the crash remains under investigation.







