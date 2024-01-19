Somerville Bank names new CEO

Somerville Bank President David Douglas Ulrich became the bank’s 10th chief executive officer in its 114-year history on Jan. 1. The board of directors appointed him president and CEO at its December meeting. He will replace the former CEO, Paul Taylor, due to his planned retirement.
Ulrich is a graduate of Eaton High School and received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bowling Green State University, where he majored in finance. He earned his MBA from Miami University’s Farmer’s School of Business with a concentration in finance.
He began his career with Somerville in 2009 as an AVP in the Hamilton market and then served as the senior vice president and chief lending officer since 2015, most recently being appointed president in January 2022. Over the last five years, Ulrich has worked closely with former Taylor as well as the board of directors to develop a succession plan and ensure a smooth transition
Somerville Bank is a locally owned community bank serving southwestern Ohio with its seven branch locations across Preble, Butler and Montgomery counties.
