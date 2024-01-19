Somerville Bank names new CEO

Somerville Bank President David Douglas Ulrich became the bank’s 10th chief executive officer in its 114-year history on Jan. 1. The board of directors appointed him president and CEO at its December meeting. He will replace the former CEO, Paul Taylor, due to his planned retirement.

Ulrich is a graduate of Eaton High School and received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bowling Green State University, where he majored in finance. He earned his MBA from Miami University’s Farmer’s School of Business with a concentration in finance.