Some hospitals suspending elective surgeries amid COVID-19 surge

St. Elizabeth said it is pausing scheduling on elective surgeries that require admissions through Jan. 8 and they are halting non-emergent procedures until mid-January. Cases at the Northern Kentucky hospital have been rapidly climbing, according to a spokesperson with St. Elizabeth.

“Our community is in the midst of a surge from a mix of Delta variant infections and Omicron variant infections, the latter strain having a much shorter doubling time and infection rate,” said Guy Karrik, manager of media relations and communications at St. Elizabeth. “At the conclusion of the holiday season and people gathering, we are expecting to see incidence rates increase further in our region over the next few weeks.”