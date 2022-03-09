Snowfall expected Friday night into Saturday

While today and Thursday will have seasonal temperatures in the area of 50 degrees, snow is predicted to fall throughout the Southwest Ohio region on Friday night as temperatures drop.
It is expected between 7-11 p.m. and the first inch will likely melt because of higher temperatures. But as those temps fall, that first inch may freeze, causing the snow behind it to stick.
The area may see 2-3 inches of snow, with 1-2 of it sticking. Towns in the more eastern portions of the region could see as many as 4 inches.
It is likely to stop falling around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. It will be a “wet snow,” so roads could be slick.
Saturday’s temperatures stay in the low- to mid-20s throughout the day, which means snow will be on the ground throughout the day. But temperature start to rise again, and on Sunday they will reach the mid-40s.
Temperatures will stay up and into next week, the area will see more pleasant weather.
