Snow and ice pelt Butler County; officials urge folks to stay home

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Butler County was under a Level 1 Snow Emergency as declared by Jones.

WCPO meteorologist Steve Raleigh reported some Kentucky counties were under flood advisories. He said the high temperature for today is 26 degrees; the low is 3 degrees.

SNOW EMERGENCY LEVELS

Under Ohio law, sheriffs have the responsibility to monitor conditions and declare snow emergencies when it is determined that roads and highway conditions within the county are impaired due to snow and/or ice.

There are three levels of snow emergency in Ohio:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy. Drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. However, those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to prosecution.

