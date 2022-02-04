Snow and ice pelt Butler County; officials urge folks to stay home

Thursday was rough: Freezing rain fell throughout the Southwest Ohio region and made Butler and Warren county roads very slick. Anyone who went outside was struck by sleet.
At around noon on Thursday, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones took to Facebook to tell folks his department was preparing for a large amount of snow to fall Thursday evening into today, covering the ice. He asked everyone to stay off roadways and allow clearing crews to do their jobs more easily.
As of the publishing of this article late Thursday afternoon, there had not been many power outages in the county. Oxford had one very early Thursday that lasted about 45 minutes.
Most schools, courts and major businesses had announced closures before the sleet hit. Around noon, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport announced there would be no more departures and all flights were cancelled. Some were being reschedule for today.
A Winter Storm Warning for the entire Tri-State is in effect until 7 a.m. today. Meteorologists with Journal-News partner WCPO said the area should see 3-5 inches of snow Thursday night into this morning.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Butler County was under a Level 1 Snow Emergency as declared by Jones.
WCPO meteorologist Steve Raleigh reported some Kentucky counties were under flood advisories. He said the high temperature for today is 26 degrees; the low is 3 degrees.
SNOW EMERGENCY LEVELS
Under Ohio law, sheriffs have the responsibility to monitor conditions and declare snow emergencies when it is determined that roads and highway conditions within the county are impaired due to snow and/or ice.
There are three levels of snow emergency in Ohio:
LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy. Drive very cautiously.
LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.
LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. However, those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to prosecution.
