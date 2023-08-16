Showdown at the Schwarm: Planning to tailgate? Arrive early? Check the guidelines

By game time on Friday, the Showdown at the Schwarm may be sold out.

As of Wednesday afternoon, fewer than 500 tickets are available on the home side at Virgil Schwarm Stadium, 1165 Eaton Ave., and the 1,800 spots on the visitor’s side are sold out. If the game ends up being a sellout ― which would be the first-ever sold-out Big Blue home game ― there is an option to see the game live.

The seating capacity at Schwarm is 6,500. It’s going to be tight.

Municipal Brew Works is putting up a big screen in its outdoor seating area for people to watch this historic game between Hamilton and Badin high schools, the first matchup in 23 years.

“We’ve had a long relationship with Chatterbox Sports, and we host the Hamilton and Badin’s fall coaches show through Chatterbox Sports, and have done that for quite a few years,” said Jim Goodman, a co-founder of Municipal Brew Works on the back side of 20 High St. “When we heard the tickets are almost sold out, that really solidified the idea that we needed to have an outlet for folks that maybe don’t get tickets and still want to partake (in the rivalry).”

The big screen watch party will resemble what the brewery did for the West Side Little League’s World Series run a couple of years ago.

“It just brings the community together, and it’s memorable for the kids, and I think it’s going to be a fun time,” said Goodman.

Municipal Brew Works won’t formally be taking sides as co-owner Mark Jackson and his sister, who’s Goodman’s wife, Laura Goodman, will be on opposite sides. Jackson is a Badin graduate and Laura Goodman is a Big Blue grad.

If you do go to Municipal Brew Works, it’s advised to bring your lawn chair, as seating may be at a premium.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Now for those seeing the game in person, gates open at 5:15 p.m. Friday and it’s requested pre-purchased tickets are ready for scanning. As it’s expected to be a capacity crowd, there may not be an option to purchase a ticket at the game, and all tickets should be purchased at www.wearebigblue.com. There will be no cash sales at the gate.

All spectators will be wanded and bags will be checked, which is a security measure enacted by the district last school years. It’s recommended patrons not bring in bags unless they’re needed.

There will be two gates open for entry: under the main grandstand and next to the concession stand. Also, there is limited handicapped parking on campus available between he football field and gym, so those needing handicapped parking should arrive early.

There is no tailgating on school property, but there are tailgating opportunities in the lot across from Jolly’s and Al Joes.

There will be a shuttle running from the Freshman Campus at 2260 NW Washington Blvd. that will begin at 6 p.m. and run throughout the game and immediately following the game.

Badin leads the football series with Hamilton 3 games to 1, with Hamilton winning in 1999. Badin won in 1980, 1981, and 2000.

Tickets for this Showdown at the Schwarm are $9 and can be purchased online at www.wearebigblue.com. There is a ticket code for the home-side seating: HamiltonBBFB2023.