Big Blue football hoping to ‘make Hamilton proud’ in 2023

HAMILTON — Arvie Crouch spoke loud and clear for those paying close attention to what’s about to take place at Virgil Schwarm Stadium on Aug. 18.

“We’ve got one game on our mind,” the second-year Hamilton High School football coach said. “And I’m sure they’re the same way. We’re focusing on that, and then it’s one game at a time.”

The Big Blue open the 2023 season at home against Badin in a city rivalry renewal on the gridiron, an event that hasn’t happened in over two decades.

And while Crouch has Hamilton making strides since taking over the program, he said he’s hoping improvements will show out versus the school located just three miles away.

“I think I’m excited every year. I really like our kids,” Crouch said. “They’ve worked their tails off during the offseason. I hope we’re going to make Hamilton proud and the kids in the student section proud of our kids for how hard they’ve worked.

“We hope they go out there and execute and do what they’re supposed to do. I think we will be OK.”

Hamilton grabbed two quick victories at West Clermont and at Middletown last season before suffering six consecutive losses. Big Blue ended the regular season with a win over Sycamore and then fell to Moeller in the first round of the Division I playoffs to finish 3-8.

Hamilton went 2-7 in the Greater Miami Conference in 2022.

“This year, there’s going to be a lot of improvement,” junior quarterback Antonio Mathis said. “We’ve been putting in a lot of effort to get to where we want to be.”

“I think we’re looking pretty good. We’ve got a lot of confidence this year,” junior linebacker Gracen Goldsmith said. “I feel like we can go all the way. I think the big part is the coaches. I think they’re doing good things and making sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing.”

Accountability has been the focus the last couple of weeks for Hamilton.

“I can’t complain at all. I have zero complaints on the behavior of the kids,” Crouch said. “These kids in this generation — they’re solid as a rock. I’m having a blast coaching these guys.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Crouch said the roster is full of speed and quickness, and Hamilton won’t be shy about using it.

“We have some cats running around playing football,” Crouch said. “I think that’s what we have to do as a coaching staff — we make it simple and let them play fast, and then we see what happens after that.

“I think we’ve got a little experience on the offensive side that we haven’t had before.”

Mathis leads the offense at quarterback, and senior Cournell Bennett-McCoy takes over at running back after Jaylan Garrett and Semaj Aldridge graduated. Bennett-McCoy had 292 yards rushing a score last season.

Junior wide receiver RJ Shepherd returns after recording 12 receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown in 2022.

Senior offensive linemen Kaleb Taylor will be the leader up front after being named second team All-GMC as a junior.

Defensively, Goldsmith mans the middle linebacker spot and will get help from junior defensive lineman Trey Verdon. Verdon, who has offers from Pittsburgh, Miami University and Toledo, had 34 tackles and six sacks as a sophomore.

Senior Caleb White and junior Carter Isaacs will see starting time as defensive backs this season. Isaacs collected 31 tackles in 2022.

Other players to keep an eye on are senior Javion Barnes (DL), junior Cairon Navey (WR), sophomore Mason Holbrock (TE/OLB) and sophomore Eckley Bridges (DE).

IN THE KNOW

Hamilton has made eight postseason appearances, including the last four years. Big Blue is searching for its first playoff victory. ... Crouch’s record is 98-55 in 14 years as a head coach, which includes a 13-year stint with Mount Healthy.