Class of 2024 produced surprise early contributors in FBS

For Da’Shawn Martin, a Springfield grad, that was as a receiver and return specialist at Kent State, while Springboro’s Will Yates finished the season as a mainstay in the Ball State secondary.

Here’s a rundown of all the FBS players from the class of 2024 heading into 2025:

Jacob Asbeck, LB, Lakota West — Navy

Did not see any action last season for the Midshipmen

Taebron Bennie-Powell, DB, Lakota West — Notre Dame

Redshirted last season while recovering from an injury

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Gabe Funk, OL, Xenia — Appalachian State

Did not see game action last season and took a redshirt

Javon Hammonds, DL, Wayne — Miami University

Played in nine games as a true freshman last season and tallied seven tackles.

Eli Lovett, DB, Wayne — Eastern Michigan

Practiced with the team but did not see any game action

Da’Shawn Martin, WR, Springfield — Kent State

Started nine games as a true freshman for the Golden Flashes and made the All-MAC third team. He totaled 400 kick return yards and 108 yards receiving.

Bukari Miles Jr., CB, Lakota West — Ohio State

Joined the program last summer as a preferred walk-on.

Derek Morris, K, Fenwick — Massachusetts

Appeared in seven games last season and went 11 for 15 on field goals while also making 13 PAT kicks for the California Golden Bears. He also tied a school record with five successful field goals against Oregon State but transferred to Massachusetts in the offseason.

Riley Neer, WR, Bellefontaine — Ohio University

Did not see game action last season for the Bobcats

Jayvin Norman, RB, Springfield — Eastern Michigan

Played in two games last season and rushed for eight yards on four carries while preserving his redshirt.

Reggie Powers III, safety, Centerville — Oklahoma

Played in 12 of the Sooners’ 13 games as a true freshman last fall and was credited with four tackles.

Aaron Scott Jr., CB, Springfield — Ohio State

In a room full of veteran returning starters, the five-star prospect saw time in seven games last fall and played 74 snaps on defense according to Pro Football Focus. He looked to be in position to be the top reserve at CB coming out of spring practice and could find his way onto the field in sub packages this fall.

Credit: Springfield News Sun

Jake Wheelock, OL, Stebbins — Cincinnati

Former three-star prospect redshirted last year for the Bearcats after earning all-state honors twice for the Indians.

Dalin Wilkins, WR, Northmont — Eastern Michigan

Practiced with team but did not see game action

Willizhuan Yates, CB, Springboro — Ball State

After sliding under the radar throughout his recruitment, Yates made an early impact for the Cardinals last season. He became a starter in Week 6 and ended up making 17 tackles, including two for loss, in 10 games with seven starts.