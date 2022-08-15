Shots fired into Hamilton home, family believes son was targeted

“If he would’ve just got up to use the bathroom, he would’ve been killed,” the victim’s mother said.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 11 in the 500 block of Haldimand Avenue. They fear the person responsible could come back, and they’re pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Combined Shape Caption A window broken at a Hamilton home after a gunman opened fire on the house. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption A window broken at a Hamilton home after a gunman opened fire on the house. CONTRIBUTED

“I’m scared, I’m petrified,” she said. “He’s not completely innocent, there’s things going on that I can’t disclose, but that doesn’t justify my son being shot at. He’s only 16.”

The family think another teenager could’ve done this.

“I don’t understand the kids these days,” she said. “They don’t understand the concept of their actions. It’s scary. They have no fear. "

They’re hoping someone with information comes forward to help their family get justice.

“I cried,” she said. “I’m scared to death.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department at (513) 868-5811.