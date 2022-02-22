Shots fired in Hamilton for third time in week; teen arrested

“We were planning on moving out of the city anyway; this just sealed the deal for us,” McCoy said. “I am not losing a family member because some (teen) wants to play with guns. His parents should be parenting him instead of allowing him to be a threat to the entire city.”

Another resident, Robert Harmon saw flashing blue lights again from his house Saturday night.

“People should not have to worry or fear that they may become a victim of a stray bullet that is not meant for them,” Harmon said.

The teen boy was taken into custody minutes after the shots were fired Saturday night. He is charged with aggravated robbery.

The arrest report says, “the defendant, in fleeing immediately after a theft offense, was with an accomplice who had a deadly weapon on his person and who also brandished a weapon.”

Burkhardt said the investigation is ongoing.