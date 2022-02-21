Hamilton to be site of ‘Street Rescue’ gun buyback event

People who have guns and ammunition they do not want are encouraged to turn them in at an upcoming Street Rescue event.
“Put down the Guns, Pick up the Gloves” will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 26 at St. Paul Miracle Center, 630 S. Front St., Hamilton. The event is in partnership with HYPE and The Community Action Committee.
Firearms, weapons and ammunition will be accepted “no questions asked,” according to a news release.
“Street Rescue accepts all weapons and ammunition — no questions asked. A gift card will be given as a form of appreciation for helping to clean up and make our community safer!” said Charles Tassell, who founded Street Rescue. “Additionally, we will provide discounted gun safety training and gun locks — because safety with firearms is critical.”
Tassell launched Street Rescue in Cincinnati after the 2015 shooting of 6-year-old China Kinebrew. According to Journal-News partner WCPO, “Kinebrew had been walking down the street with her family when a shooter targeting her stepfather hit her instead.”
Pastor Shaquila “Shaq” Matthews, of Truth & Life Community Church, said the Street Rescue event in Hamilton is “personal.”
“My family has personally been effected by gun violence as my brother was murdered and his case is still unsolved,” she said. “If through my family’s tragedy I can save other families from this pain, it is worth every effort to make this partnership continue to happen, additionally I hope this effort as a part of my community is one more part of the plan to rid it of the gun violence and the pain that community guns bring.”
Street Rescue is a nonprofit based in Cincinnati. For more information, visit www.street-rescue.org or find it on Facebook @StreetRescue.org and Twitter @CinStreetRescue.
About the Author