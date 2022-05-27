Shooting takes place inside Walmart in Fairfield Twp.

FAIRFIELD TWP. — At least one person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting inside Walmart on Princeton Road just before 8 p.m. today.
A dispatcher said two people were shot. It was not immediately clear what happened to the second victim.
The shooter was near or in the electronics department, according to the dispatcher. Police were looking for the shooter in the area near the store immediately after being called for help.
The Walmart where this happened is in a busy spot as it is near the Bridgewater Falls shopping plaza and many other stores.
This story will be updated when more is known.
