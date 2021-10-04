‘Shoes 4 the Shoeless’ provides hundreds of free pairs to Butler County school district

“When they got those shoes they were all jumping around, hopping higher,” she said. “It gives them confidence.”

Jonathan Hauge, director of engagement and fundraising for Shoes 4 the Shoeless, said proper fitting shoes and socks can make “a world of difference to a child living in a difficult situation.”

He said the shoes help boos kids’ confidence so they can “put their best foot forward” throughout the school year.

And the program allows parents to reallocate money they may spend on shoes to another “basic need,” Perry said.

“It was just a beautiful day,” she said.

The students also received grade-appropriate books from MidPointe Library System, she said.

Shoes 4 the Shoeless will distribute shoes throughout the district early in 2022, Perry added.