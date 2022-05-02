Severe weather possible in Tri-State on Tuesday

The main threat right now looks to be damaging winds, but as of Monday afternoon, hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Morning showers and storms will be likely to start off the day, some of them may be strong or severe. This will definitely impact morning drives into work on Tuesday.

The timing of their exit will play a key role in how Tuesday afternoon plays out. High temperatures will be a significant factor in storm strength. The warmer we get, the stronger the threat. Right now, high temperatures are projected to reach the mid-70s. That should allow for ample amounts of moisture.