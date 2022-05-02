Severe weather possible in Tri-State on Tuesday

The Tri-State region remains in a “slight risk” for severe storms on Tuesday, WCPO meteorologists report.
The main threat right now looks to be damaging winds, but as of Monday afternoon, hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Morning showers and storms will be likely to start off the day, some of them may be strong or severe. This will definitely impact morning drives into work on Tuesday.
The timing of their exit will play a key role in how Tuesday afternoon plays out. High temperatures will be a significant factor in storm strength. The warmer we get, the stronger the threat. Right now, high temperatures are projected to reach the mid-70s. That should allow for ample amounts of moisture.
The timing of that risk is from 3 p.m. through 10 p.m. right now.
Once this threat moves out, we’ll calm down into Wednesday with slightly cooler temperatures. High temperatures the rest of the week will be into the upper 60s and low 70s with a few more rain and storm chances Thursday and Friday.
TUESDAY
Morning rain & storms
Afternoon severe weather threat
High: 76
TUESDAY NIGHT
Storms early
Mostly cloudy
Low: 53
WEDNESDAY
Clouds stick around
A touch cooler
High: 65
